Ondo NSCDC Arrest Two For Scamming Women On Social Media

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State have apprehended two members of a syndicate involved in Internet love scam to dupe unsuspecting women.

The suspects are Giftency Oshafa, an undergraduate, and Bella Avwerosuo.

Ondo State Commandant of the NSCDC, Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, made the disclosure to journalists on Tuesday in Akure, the capital.

She said the two suspects were arrested through an intelligence gathering carried out by officers of the state command.

She explained that investigations showed that the gang had numerous bank accounts they used in duping their victims noting that the accounts are now undergoing forensic analysis.

In another related development, the command also apprehended a gang posing as traditionalist with the ability to facilitate money rituals for their victims.

The arrested gang always swindled their victims of huge sum of money and continue to blackmail them in order to extort more money.

Abiakam-Omanu added, “Also, our intelligence gathering revealed that a syndicate of Nigerians in Oman were suspected to have obtained the victims by false pretence.

“An accomplice to the suspect based in Nigeria, Akinlosotu Emmanuel, has been arrested while others are being tailed by our men.

“Currently, efforts are made to repatriate the notorious foreign-based suspects including Oladipupo Paulina and Shipe Alaba.”

The suspects would be charged to the court at the completion of the Investigation, according to the command.