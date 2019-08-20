Ten LGAs Ravaged By Flood In Yobe

The secretary appealed to humanitarian partners to support government’s efforts by providing the victims with relief materials to lessen their pains.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2019

Flood File Photo

The Yobe State Government on Tuesday said that at least 3,000 houses in 10 out of the 17 local government areas had been badly hit by flood.

Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, made the disclosure in Kalalawa while distributing relief materials to victims of flooding.

Goje said the rising water levels destroyed many houses and farmlands with most of the victims taking shelter in other communities.

He said, “We have profiled the victims and provided them with relief materials in all the affected areas.”

Speaking further, Goje urged the people to evacuate all blockages on waterways, stressing that it had become necessary to reduce the effects of flooding as more rains were expected before the end of the season.

