The government of Osun State has declared Tuesday (today) as a public holiday to mark the 2019 Traditional Worshippers’ Day also known as ‘Isese Day'.

Dr. Obawale Adebisi, the supervisor for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, made the announcement yesterday in Osogbo, urging traditional worshippers to be peaceful and law-abiding as they celebrate the holiday.

Olawale also encouraged the worshippers to pray for the success of the government and other stakeholders in the state.