Twitter Users React To EFCC Raid On Ambode’s Epe Home

Epe residents gather in front of Ambode's house

Nigerians have taken to the social media to share their opinions on the raid of the home of immediate-past governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had raided Ambode’s house in the Epe area of the state.

Reacting to the development, Dr Dipo Awojide, a popular Twitter user with the handle @Ogbenidipo, asked, who the former governor had offended to warrant such treatment.

He said, “Who has Ambode offended? What has he done that the others have not done too? Why not go after all the rest too?

“Tinubu can stop the humiliation of Ambode if all of this is political. That is if EFCC doesn’t turn on Tinubu himself.”

Another user on Twitter known as DaddyMo, who seem to believe that the raid was political, said Ambode was only being humiliated.

“The humiliation of Ambode is now at a crescendo. Who did this man offend?”

Ibeh Ignatius, also on Twitter, said, “Good because he fell out with the godfather and the undercover president.

“EFCC should tell us what the true position is with the story of a bullion van at the residence of Tinubu on the election day.”

Another Twitter user, Ndokizone IPOB with the handle @ndokizone, said, “Let’s work for growth and not separation.

“Ambode was removed for suggesting other regions should be developed instead of Lagos alone. God is watching all of you/APC.”

However, there are those who believe that the raid was not politically motivated.

Chukwuka Ifedi with the handle, @Chukwuifedi said, “I believe they are after Ambode because he had access to all the files that will indict both Tinubu and Fashola’s corruption.”