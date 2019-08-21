African Games: Nigeria Gets First Gold Medal In Taekwondo

Athletes in that category also won two bronze medals on the same day.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

 

Team Nigeria won its first gold medal on Wednesday at the ongoing 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco, by its representatives in the taekwondo event.

Chinazum Nwosu won the gold medal in the female 53kg event, while Sunday Onofe and Okuomose Benjamin won the bronze medals in the male 87kg and +87kg events respectively.

Nwosu had drawn bye in the preliminary round, while she beat Halidou Balkissa of Republic of Niger 23-9 in the quarter-finals and Tsebaot Fikadu of Ethiopia 14-10 in the semi-finals.

She went on to beat Morocco’s Oumaima El Bouchti 26-22 in the final.

On his part, Onofe beat Congo DR’s Esende Chadrack 25-05 in the preliminary round and Fredric Adoua of Chad 15-5 in the quarter-finals.

He however, lost to eventual gold medallist, Seydou Gbane, of Cote d’Ivoire 15-12 in the semi-final.

Benjamin also drew bye in the preliminaries, beat Senegal’s Laye Seye 40-37 in the quarter-finals and lost to Niger’s Alfaga Abdul Razak 32-10 in the semi-finals, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

