Delta Governorship Election Tribunal Reserves Judgment

The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the capital, on Wednesday reserved judgement in the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Great Ogboru, in the March 2019 election in the state.

Ogboru, in a petition marked EPT/DT/GOV/01/2019, had challenged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the People's Democratic Party, who was declared winner of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Counsels for both parties argued and adopted their written addresses, affidavits and counter-affidavits for motions that were reserved in the course of proceedings.

Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Suleiman Belgore, who adjourned the sitting sine die after adoption of final written addresses, said the concerned parties will be contacted at least 24 hours before judgement.