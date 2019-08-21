Ex-Adamawa Governor’s Aide In Court Over FacebookPost On Senator Abbo

Kama was however, granted bail by Magistrate Dimas in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties, one of which in the like sum.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

Nurudeen Kama, an aide of former Governor of Adamawa State, Jibrilla Bindow, was on Wednesday paraded in court for allegedly defaming Senator Elisha Abbo, who became infamous for assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

In a suit filed at the Magistrate Court 4 in Yola, the capital of Adamawa, on Monday, Kama was brought to court for using foul words against the lawmaker on Facebook, thereby tarnishing his image before members of the public.

Kama had written, “Tafawa Balewa was not bisexual. Tafawa Balewa had no record of molesting women. 

“Tafawa Balewa had no HIV. Balewa didn't transmit HIV to any girl deliberately.

“Tarawa Balewa was not a drunk. Tafawa Balewa never took drugs. Tafawa Balewa was not a gay. Tafawa Balewa was not an idiot. See Also CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

“Therefore, comparing Tafawa Balewa with a sex toy senator is an insult to the late prime minister.”

The case was adjourned until September 9, 2019.

SaharaReporters, New York

