Gang-raped, Nigerian Woman's Decomposing Body Found Inside Hotel Room

The woman’s corpse was already decomposing when it was found under the bed on Monday, August 19, 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

 

A young woman, whose identity is unknown has been discovered dead three days after she was allegedly gang-raped by some men in a hotel room in the Amukpe community, in the Sapele Local Government Area of
Delta State.

Punch reports that the deceased was ganged-raped by some men, who brought her to the hotel three days before she was found dead.

The men reportedly hid her remains under the bed and checked out of the hotel.

The offensive odour coming from the room attracted the hotel management, who eventually called in the police.

The police swung into action and evacuated the body. Her corpse was deposited in a morgue and the hotel was shut down.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, told the newspaper, “It is true that a woman died in a hotel in Sapele. I don’t know what killed her and how she died.”

