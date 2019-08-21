HURIWA Condemns Appointment Of Muslims As Defence And Interior Ministers

The Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria has criticised the appointment of Muslims as ministers of Interior and Defence by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said the development in a heterogeneous society like Nigeria contravenes section 42(1) of the constitution, which prohibits discrimination.

In a statement by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA condemned the domination of juicy offices by Northern Nigeria.

The group said, “We are not happy that most of the cabinet appointments are cornered to the North-West.

“It’s unfair because the Igbo population in Nigeria is not less than 50million and constitutionally either people vote for you or not, you must appoint one minister from each state of the federation. See Also Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers

“Why will President Buhari repeat the mistake of his first term where he concentrated all his appointments to Muslims?

“He should use the composition of the governing boards of agencies to correct the mistake he has made.”

HURIWA however, commended President Buhari for appointing a young man, Mr Sunday Dare, to head the Ministry of Youth and Sports and for creating a Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.