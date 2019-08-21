Identities Of Policemen Who Killed Unarmed Suspects In Lagos Revealed

The policemen, who shot an unarmed suspect dead in Lagos has been revealed.

A viral video of a restrained man shot to death by two policemen had generated outrage on social media, with Nigerians calling for the prosecution of the officers.

The policemen were identified as Fabiyi Omomayara, Olaniyi Solomon, Solomon Sunday and Aliyu Mukaila.

They were attached to Iba Division Patrol team.

The Nigeria Police Force apprehended the four personnel and said they would be charged for murder.

It was also revealed that the incident happened on Monday at about 3.00pm.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said Iba Police Station received a distress call from one Anugu Valentine that he was attacked by a group of armed men, who dispossessed him of his iPhone Max phone.

He said, “Acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Iba promptly deployed the Divisional Patrol team to the scene. Two of the armed robbers were arrested while two escaped.

“Two locally-made pistols with six life cartridges and five expended cartridges were recovered. The gang is said to be notorious for series of robberies in Iba and environs.

"The team, however, went extreme by killing the suspects who were already in their custody instead of taking them to the police station and allowing the normal process of investigation and prosecution to be initiated as stipulated under procedural laws."

Elkana said extrajudicial killings falls short of police professional standards and cannot be condoned by the Command.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.