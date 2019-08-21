Nigeria Marks Three Years Without Polio

Officer in Charge, World Health Organisation, Dr Clement Peter, said as the last polio endemic country in Africa, Nigeria passing three years without WPV case was a step towards certifying Africa WPV free by mid-2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

Polio vaccination

Nigeria has achieved three years without a case of Wild Polio Virus since the last isolated case in Borno State on August 21, 2016.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this during a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Shuaib said the NPHCDA was acknowledging milestone for this great achievement, which kicks-in the process of attaining World Health Organisation certification of polio free nation by 2020.

He added that attaining three years without new case of WPV means that all the efforts and strategies of the government to end the circulation of WPV was working.

He said, “We need to collectively address the remaining challenges facing the programme, including the poor access to children in some parts of the country due to insecurity, poor health seeking behaviour of our people and vaccine hesitancy, among others.”

Officer in Charge, World Health Organisation, Dr Clement Peter, said as the last polio endemic country in Africa, Nigeria passing three years without WPV case was a step towards certifying Africa WPV free by mid-2020.

He added that following three-year mark, Nigeria has commenced the process of documentation towards the final certification by the Africa Regional Certification Commission.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Guild Of Medical Directors Demands National Holiday For Stella Adadevoh
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Factsheets & Guides: What Is Ebola?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The Ebola Outbreak Has Proven Why Africa Will Likely Continue To Be Underdeveloped By Chinedu George Nnawetanma
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Illegal Guinean Miners Cause Ebola Scare In Northern Ghana
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola Vaccine Trial Begins In Mali
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola: "It Is Absolutely Premature To Start Being Optimistic”- Red Cross
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Proposed Portfolios For President Buhari's Ministers: PART 1
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To New Ministers: Go Through Abba Kyari If You Want To See Me
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gang-raped, Nigerian Woman's Decomposing Body Found Inside Hotel Room
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Proposed Portfolios For President Buhari's Ministers: PART 2
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Disturbing Video Of How Nigerian Policemen Allegedly Killed Unarmed Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Appointments: Experts Speak On Capable Choices For Petroleum, Power, And Finance Ministries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Shock, Outrage As Nigerians React To Viral Video Of Policemen Who Allegedly Murdered Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Confirmed: Senator Omoworare In, Senator Ita Enang Out As Buhari’s Special Aide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad