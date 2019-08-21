Nigerian Robbed, Killed In South Africa

"Ayanele was murdered in cold blood by some criminals in his shop in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

 

A Nigerian has been robbed and killed in South Africa.

President of Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, made the disclosure on Wednesday, adding that the victim, a 46-year-old man named Obinna Ayanele, hailed from Uruala, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

He said Ayanele was murdered in cold blood by some criminals in his shop in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening.

The criminals had reportedly attacked Ayanele with the intention of robbing him of his money and wares.

Olubajo said, “With deep sorrow in our hearts, the Nigeria Union South Africa regrets to announce the gruesome murder of another Nigerian, Stanley Ayanele, from Uruala, Ideato North LGA, Imo, aged 46.

“Until his death, he was a small scale business owner, a stockist of petty goods.

“Ayanele was accosted by some criminals at his shop in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg in the evening of August 20, 2019 with the intention of robbing him of his money and wares.

“He was brutally stabbed several times, and they smashed his head with a hammer thereby leaving him in a pool of his blood to bleed to death.’’

Olubajo revealed SAPS crime team later arrested two of the criminals while the third one escaped. 

