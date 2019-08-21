Why We’re Yet To Charge Student’s Rapists To Court –Ondo Police

Femi Joseph, Ondo Police Spokesman

The Police in Ondo State have explained why the three suspects arrested for raping a female student of the College of Health Technology, Akure, are yet to be charged to court.

According to the spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, they stumbled on fresh criminal activities of the rapists identified as Eyitayo Charles, Aderoboye Damilola and Blessing Michael and so had to carry out some more investigation before taking the matter to court.

He said, “The reason why they are still in our custody is because more fact have emerged that the suspects had been raping other students in the past.

“So, the case is not only about the latest victim of the rape but others who had fallen victim in the past.

"We have already obtained warrants from court to keep the three of them in our custody while investigation continues.

“In fact, more students are coming forward to identify the trio with the evidence of their criminal act. And we shall charge them to court soon.”

Meanwhile, a rights activist, Mr Oluyemi Fashipe, has called on the police to ensure the case is thoroughly investigated.

He said, “The issue of rape in Ondo State is becoming alarming and that is why we will not keep quiet but we shall fight for justice.”