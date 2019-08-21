Why We’re Yet To Charge Student’s Rapists To Court –Ondo Police

“In fact, more students are coming forward to identify the trio with the evidence of their criminal act. And we shall charge them to court soon.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

Femi Joseph, Ondo Police Spokesman SaharaReporters Media

The Police in Ondo State have explained why the three suspects arrested for raping a female student of the College of Health Technology, Akure, are yet to be charged to court.

According to the spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, they stumbled on fresh criminal activities of the rapists identified as Eyitayo Charles, Aderoboye Damilola and Blessing Michael and so had to carry out some more investigation before taking the matter to court.

He said, “The reason why they are still in our custody is because more fact have emerged that the suspects had been raping other students in the past.

“So, the case is not only about the latest victim of the rape but others who had fallen victim in the past.

“We have already obtained warrants from court to keep the three of them in our custody while investigation continues. See Also CRIME Female Student Raped By Three Men In Ondo 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“In fact, more students are coming forward to identify the trio with the evidence of their criminal act. And we shall charge them to court soon.”

Meanwhile, a rights activist, Mr Oluyemi Fashipe, has called on the police to ensure the case is thoroughly investigated. 

He said, “The issue of rape in Ondo State is becoming alarming and that is why we will not keep quiet but we shall fight for justice.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gang-raped, Nigerian Woman's Decomposing Body Found Inside Hotel Room
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Disturbing Video Of How Nigerian Policemen Allegedly Killed Unarmed Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Shock, Outrage As Nigerians React To Viral Video Of Policemen Who Allegedly Murdered Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians React To Re-arrest Of Kidnapper, Wadume, By Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Identities Of Policemen Who Killed Unarmed Suspects In Lagos Revealed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Proposed Portfolios For President Buhari's Ministers: PART 1
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To New Ministers: Go Through Abba Kyari If You Want To See Me
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gang-raped, Nigerian Woman's Decomposing Body Found Inside Hotel Room
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Proposed Portfolios For President Buhari's Ministers: PART 2
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Disturbing Video Of How Nigerian Policemen Allegedly Killed Unarmed Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Appointments: Experts Speak On Capable Choices For Petroleum, Power, And Finance Ministries
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Shock, Outrage As Nigerians React To Viral Video Of Policemen Who Allegedly Murdered Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Confirmed: Senator Omoworare In, Senator Ita Enang Out As Buhari’s Special Aide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad