Wike Calls For Arrest Of SARS Operatives Who Killed Suspected Phone Thieves

Governor Nyesom Wike has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that shot and killed suspected phone thieves in Lagos.

The SARS operatives were depicted in a viral video on social media as shooting and killing two individuals.

Reacting to the killing, Wike on his official Twitter handle, @NyesomWlKE, called on the Nigeria Police Force to identify the cops and prosecute them for murder.

The governor wrote, “This disturbing video showing extrajudicial killings of two men who have already been “disarmed” is beyond barbaric.

“The @PoliceNG MUST as a matter of urgency see that the devils who committed this murder are brought to book. WE ARE TIRED #EndSARS”

This disturbing video showing extrajudicial killings of two men who have already been âdisarmedâ is beyond barbaric. The @PoliceNG MUST as a matter of urgency see that the devils who committed this murder are brought to book. WE ARE TIRED #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/InaF4QCBez — Governor Wike (@NyesomWlKE) August 21, 2019

See Also Sahara Reporters Disturbing Video Of How Nigerian Policemen Allegedly Killed Unarmed Suspected Phone Thieves