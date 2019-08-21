Woman Kills Eight-year-old Daughter For Stealing N350

A 37-year-old woman in Plateau State, Adeyola Afonja, who allegedly beat her eight-year-old daughter to death for stealing N350, have been remanded in prison custody.

Afonja, who resides in Etobaba Village, Jos North, was charged with culpable homicide, an offence punishable with death if convicted.

Justice S.P. Gang gave the order after the visibly distraught mother pleaded not guilty to the charge, stating that she only wanted to correct her child.

Justice Gang adjourned the case until October 8 for continuation of hearing and to enable her get legal representation.

Prosecution counsel, Inspector Onegbenoise Osho, had told the court that the accused person used a cable wire to flog her daughter in a bid to correct her after she had allegedly stolen N350 from her.

Osho alleged that the little girl collapsed during the fatal beating and was rushed to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

The prosecutor added that the accused mother immediately informed her husband, Mr Anisuida Felix, whom she is separated from, about the development.

Felix was said to have reported the matter at the Nasarawa Gwom Police Station, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.