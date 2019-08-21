World Bank, AfDB Bar Nigerian Companies Over Corrupt Practices

The companies sectioned include Idemia Nigeria Limited (formerly Oberthur Technologies Nigeria Limited), Best Scan Solutions Limited, Quick Projects Limited, and Marabef Global Limited.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

The World Bank and the African Development Bank have barred about 16 Nigerian companies from being awarded any of its financed contracts over infractions on corruption.

The banks released the names of companies and individual that have been blacklisted for two years because they had been sanctioned under the bank's fraud and corruption policy as set forth in the procurement guidelines and the consultant guidelines.

The sanction list was published on its website recently.

According to the bank, the sanction was imposed following an administrative process conducted by the bank that permitted the accused firms and individuals to respond to the allegations.

“Through July 2007, this process was conducted in accordance with the Sanctions Committee Procedures adopted on August 2, 2001. 

“The process is currently conducted in accordance with Bank Procedure: Sanctions Proceedings and Settlements in Bank Financed Projects," the bank said.

Others are Lutoyilex Construct Limited,  Efemaz Construction & General Services Limited, Oceanic Construction & Engineering Nigeria Limited, and Snc-Lavalin International (Nigeria) Limited. There are dozens others, too. 

They were debarred and declared ineligible to be awarded any World Bank-financed contracts for at least a year, between June 4, 2019 and March 3, 2020.

SaharaReporters, New York

