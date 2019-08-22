Angry Nigerian Drivers Protest Police Extortion, Block Road

Commercial drivers in Ogun State have protested against extortion by Nigerian policemen, operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Vehicle Inspection Office by blocking the Papalanto-Ilaro-Oja-Odan Road (Yewa North Local Government Area) in Ogun State.

The protest took place on Wednesday.

According to a source who witnessed the protest, the aggrieved drivers blocked the road as early as 6:30 am.

The protesters, the source said, gathered in front of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro's campus, blocked the road and prevented other commercial vehicles from plying the route, forcing them to join the demonstration.

“The transporters on the Lagos to Ilaro and Ilaro to Lagos route blocked the road as they protested against incessant harassment and extortion by the police, the FRSC and the VIOs," the eyewitness, who preferred not to be identified said.