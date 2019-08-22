BREAKING: Boko Haram: Terrorists Raid Borno, Wreak Havoc On Residents

Many people feared killed as suspected Boko Haram terrorists raided two local government areas in Borno State last night.

The terrorists came to Gubio town about 6 pm and sacked the troops while walking unchallenged in the streets of Gubio until about 10 pm, reliable sources told SaharaReporters.

Confirming the attack, a local government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the insurgents stormed Gubio town about 6pm, performed their maghrib prayers at about 6:30 pm and went on to wreak havoc on innocent civilians, with setting ablaze buildings.

"It is unfortunate that a week after a deadly attack which took place in Gubio that led to the withdrawal of troops, other armed insurgents stormed Gubio town at about 6 pm, performed their maghrib prayers about 6:30 pm in Gubio Mosque before they wreaked havoc on innocent civilians with setting ablaze of houses and public structures," one of the sources said.

Later on, the terrorists proceeded to Magumeri town and overran it, razing many buildings.

Many of the villagers were forced to seek refuge in bushes.

SaharaReporters reports that two towns raided by the terrorists are headquarters of both Gubio and Magumeri local government areas in the northern part of Borno.