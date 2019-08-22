How We Repelled Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno –Nigerian Army

Consequently, due to fierce exchange of fire, the terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray from the town resulting to damages on buildings and property along their route of withdrawal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said that its troops succeeded in frustrating Boko Haram terrorists’ bid to overrun its bases in Gubio and Magumeri communities in Borno State by killing many of the insurgents during the encounter.

A statement by Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Col. Ado Isa, shed more light into how the army crushed the terrorists.

The statement read, “To avoid further misinformation that could create unnecessary tension, the Theatre Command wishes to state that the attack was targeted at Nigerian Army troops deployed in the areas to enable the terrorists gain access to the market in the towns to loot food items and other logistics. The attack was however repelled by the troops. 

"Consequently, due to fierce exchange of fire, the terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray from the town resulting to damages on buildings and property along their route of withdrawal.

“There were no casualty on the security force (troops) and no loss or damage to own equipment as wrongly insinuated on the social media. 

“However, a vigilante sadly lost his life in a cross fire. Also, some civilians in the area reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Peace has so far been restored in the communities with residents going about their lawful businesses.

“The Nigerian Army once again call on all well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the military and other security agencies in the area of sharing information and suspicious movement of criminals in their communities to proactively deal with criminal activities.”

