IPOB Threatens 'Very Soon We'll Show' Governor Umahi, After Attack On Ekweremadu In Germany

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and other Igbo leaders that the group is coming after them.

The warning came some days after a former Senate Deputy President, Ike Ekweremadu, an Igbo politician, was embarrassed and attacked in Nuremberg, Germany.

IPOB, in a statement by an official of the secessionist group, China Edoziem, said the attack on Ekweremadu was a sign of other things that would befall some Igbo leaders.

The statement said, "The Indigenous People of Biafra, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will continue in the avowed pursuit of our right of existence as a people, independent of the evil enclave called Nigeria.

“We’ll be unhindered, unperturbed and unfazed by the cacophony of morally bankrupt manufactured voices that appear to rally round one of them, Ike Ekweremadu.

“Going through the vomit of some of these faceless sycophants with no iota of influence on the ground in Biafraland apart from dishing out meaningless drivel in the name of press statements, one is confronted with the mindset of a people living in a banana republic in which all forms of freedom of expression is brutally repressed and mediocrity extolled to high heavens.” See Also Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain

The statement added, “It is imperative to state that in making that choice, there will be no differentiating between the subservient Biafran politician(s) who see nothing and hear nothing wrong when Biafraland is under Fulani military siege and their caliphate masters that dehumanize, abduct, torture and murder at will.

“Very soon, we shall show Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State that IPOB has not only the capacity and reach but also the power to achieve our set objectives and fulfil our promise to the living and the dead.

“We are waiting for them and their trumpeters in all the civilized nations of the world. The story of their humiliation will become a subject of study in foreign institutions. Our struggle has shifted to the international arena where every eye will be watching and taking note."

Meanwhile, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has said the attack on Ekweremadu was a wake-up call for all corrupt and ’unrepentant’ Igbo leaders.

The President-General of the youth group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide observed that tension is building up in many quarters in the South-East as many Igbo leaders had hurriedly cancelled their trips abroad over the recent harassment and mob action against a respected Igbo son and politician, Sen Ike Ekweremadu, at the New Yam Festival at Nuremberg, Germany recently.

“ONYC pleads with our angry Igbo youths and agitators to shelve any planned violent mob action against Igbo leaders here in Nigeria and abroad at the moment and wait to see how many leaders will turn a new

leaf as we feel the anger in the air.

“But Ekweremadu’s assault is a wake-up call for the unrepentant Igbo leaders who had betrayed the confidence of our people in governance. Igbo leaders should be mindful of their utterances, actions and decisions on issues affecting the Igbo.”

