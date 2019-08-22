Man Hired By Nigerian Arrested With Cocaine In Thailand

A 43-year-old Kenyan man, Glenn Chibasellow Ooko, has been arrested by authorities in Thailand after he was stopped at Bangkok’s airport for allegedly trying to smuggle more than 60 wraps of cocaine in his stomach.

Ooko was said to have flown on Monday from Ethiopia to the Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport where he was detained.

A statement released by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board late on Wednesday reads, “He swallowed cocaine weighing 1.2 kilograms, which were in 68 packets.”

“Ooko was not the only one arrested but also with a Nigerian national, Osita Joseph Ukpa, who they claimed had hired the Kenyan to smuggle the drugs.

“This is part of a drug network in Thailand.”