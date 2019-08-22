Ministerial Appointment: I Don't Know What I’ll Do Differently, Says Ngige

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

Newly appointed Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday said that he does not know what he will do differently in his ministry in his second time in that position.

Ngige's comment comes amidst a feud with the Nigerian Labour Congress on the issue of minimum wage implementation and also at a time when unemployment rate is high in the country.

He said, “I don’t know what I will do differently. I am a man of due process. If you are also a man of due process, you will be my friend. Do things the way they should be done, and not abnormally.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress is a federation of some labour unions. We also have the Trade Union Congress and the United Labour Congress which, though, has not been officially registered.

“The issue of consequential adjustments in the minimum wage is currently being handled by the permanent secretary in my ministry and he has made some progress.

“On Thursday, we will get the notes from him and, I and the minister of state will know how to key in.

“The most important thing is that we want to make sure that the matter is addressed as quickly as possible so that we can put smiles on the faces of Nigerian workers.”

