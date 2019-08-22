Nigerian Terrorists Plant Explosives In Potholes, Troops Foil Attack

The affected area of the road was scanned and cleared by the team of engineers ordinance detachment to allow for the safe movement of troops and other road users accordingly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

Plans by some terrorists to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in potholes dug on the Maiduguri-Konduga-Bama main supply route (MSR) was on Wednesday thwarted by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, the Nigerian Army says.

According to the army, the terrorists planned to launch an attack in an attempt to curtail the movement of troops, logistics.

The ploy was also to disrupt activities of other commuters.

A statement by the spokesman for 7 Division, Col. Ado Isa, said the affected area was scanned and cleared by a team of engineers ordinance detachment to prevent any unfortunate incident.

"The GOC charged the troops to remain more determined and committed in the operation in order to deny them (terrorists) freedom of action.

“The GOC charged the troops to remain more determined and committed in the operation in order to deny them (terrorists) freedom of action.

“Super Camp Konduga mobilized its engineers and locals within the area to mend the affected parts of the road in order to ease free and safe movement of troops, logistics, and other commuters.

“Members of the public are requested to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in observing, reporting suspicious activities within their respective areas and provide credible information to aid operation in order to combat the menace of terrorism and other insecurities,” the statement explained.
 

