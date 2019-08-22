Oyo PDP Tackles Governor For Appointment Of 27-year-old As Commissioner

The Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State has expressed unhappiness at the appointment of a 27-year-old man, Seun Fakorede, as commissioner by governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

Leaders of the party spoke their minds on Thursday during the screening of commissioner nominees at the state’s House of Assembly, according to a report by PUNCH.

The Oyo PDP described Fakorede’s nomination as “unguarded”, describing the young man as a member of the opposition All Progressives Congress.

Leaders of the party in Ibarapa North Local Government Area led by Samuel Olawuwo, led the protest on Thursday.

Olawuwo said, “During the campaign period, the governor promised us that anytime he wanted to pick either the commissioner or any other office, he would consult us.

“But he didn’t do that when he wanted to pick Seun Fakorede.

“This man, whose son is now picked, is a staunch member of APC. We totally reject his nomination.”