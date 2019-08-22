Police Arrest Cross River Journalist, Agba Jalingo

The police in Cross River State have arrested Agba Jalingo, publisher of Cross River Watch.

Jalingo had initially been invited by the police for questioning for publishing an article exposing how Governor Ben Ayade approved and diverted N500m for Cross River Micro-Finance Bank.

In the article, Jalingo said the micro-finance bank had been rendered non-functional as money earmarked to start its operation was not released.

Jalingo had informed the police he was out of the state and the invitation was moved to August 26, 2019.

However, he was arrested by the police on Thursday, four days before the scheduled date for him to honour police invitation.

The arrest of Jalingo was confirmed by his wife.