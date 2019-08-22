RevolutionNow: Sowore In High Spirits In Detention, Sources Say

Omoyele Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, President Muhammadu Buhari's opponent in the February 23 presidential election, though currently in detained by Nigeria's secret police (the Department of State Services) is in high spirits,

SaharaReporters can report.



Sowore, a political and social activist, is being charged with terrorism for calling on Nigerians to embark on nationwide protests tagged, #RevolutionNow.



He was abducted on August 3, 2019, two days before the planned protest.



Reliable sources close to the detention facility Sowore is being held disclosed that every attempt to dampen his spirit had failed.



The sources added that the activist was in good health.



One of the sources told SaharaReporters that Sowore vowed that he would continue to "speak truth to power" and would not bow to intimidation and persecution.



The Buhari regime was pilloried by many individuals and organizations for arresting and detaining the pro-democracy campaigner and called for his release.



Among Nigerians who took to the social media includes the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who described the arrest as “kidnapping in the guise” adding that freedom of speech was part of the nation’s democracy.



Others were a former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, Senator Shehu Sani, Femi Falana, Mike Ozekhome, among others.



Also, over 52 civil society organizations condemned the government's security agents' clampdown on peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters.



However, the All Progressives Congress-led federal government has been seeking ways to prolong Sowore's stay in DSS' custody.



Sowore, a candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 23 presidential election is known to be a vocal critic against bad governance and corruption in Nigeria.