We Have Spent N1.3trn On Education In Four Years, Says Buhari

“Let me reiterate here that this administration places much premium on education at all levels, as it is the bedrock of society’s progress, and the way to overcome poverty.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has so far invested around N1.3trn on the development of the education sector in the last four years.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Femi Adesina, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday, adding that the amount excludes funds spent on overhead and personnel costs.

He said, “It is no longer a secret that the state of facilities in our universities and other institutions of higher learning has not kept pace with the requirements of the ever-growing population of students and other stakeholders or with modern methods of learning.

“Let me reiterate here that this administration places much premium on education at all levels, as it is the bedrock of society’s progress, and the way to overcome poverty.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker Kidnapped In Sokoto
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Deltans React to Akpabio, Keyamo’s Appointments As Ministers For The Region
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Appointment Of Muslims As Defence And Interior Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial Appointment: I Know Nothing About Internal Security, Aregbesola Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial Portfolios: Buhari Just Paid Back Kinsmen For Giving Him 97% Votes, Says Ohanaeze
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker Kidnapped In Sokoto
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Debt: AMCON Takes Over Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Certificate Forgery: Buhari's Embattled Anti-Corruption Chairman, Obono-Obla, Blames Osinbajo For Downfall
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Deltans React to Akpabio, Keyamo’s Appointments As Ministers For The Region
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Appointment Of Muslims As Defence And Interior Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial Appointment: I Know Nothing About Internal Security, Aregbesola Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial Portfolios: Buhari Just Paid Back Kinsmen For Giving Him 97% Votes, Says Ohanaeze
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Woman Escapes With Daughter’s Corpse In Ondo Hospital After Maltreating Her
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Identities Of Policemen Who Killed Unarmed Suspects In Lagos Revealed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Ex-Adamawa Governor’s Aide In Court Over FacebookPost On Senator Abbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari To New Ministers: Go Through Abba Kyari If You Want To See Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad