We Have Spent N1.3trn On Education In Four Years, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has so far invested around N1.3trn on the development of the education sector in the last four years.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Femi Adesina, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday, adding that the amount excludes funds spent on overhead and personnel costs.

He said, “It is no longer a secret that the state of facilities in our universities and other institutions of higher learning has not kept pace with the requirements of the ever-growing population of students and other stakeholders or with modern methods of learning.

“Let me reiterate here that this administration places much premium on education at all levels, as it is the bedrock of society’s progress, and the way to overcome poverty.”