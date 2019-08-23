Border Security: No Need For Panic, Says Nigeria Customs Service

The Nigeria Customs Service has said that members of the public need not panic following the presence of security agencies at the Seme Border linking the country with the Republic of Benin.

Denying closure of the border, the NCS said that the ongoing joint security exercise in the area was to tackle transborder crimes.

Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Joseph Attah, on Friday urged the public and travellers to go about their activities without fear as the situation was under control.

He said, “Our attention was drawn to what happened at the Seme Border on Wednesday due to a slight misconception but it was immediately resolved.

“Whoever has valid document is free to come into the country but those without legitimate documents will not be allowed into our country.

“The initial take-off of the joint security exercise commenced on Tuesday afternoon. For people to see increased security operatives at the border, it is normal that there could be a misconception.”

Attah added that the joint exercise was timely because of security challenges such as terrorism, importation of illegal arms, and increased illegal migration.

The joint exercise is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, it was gathered.