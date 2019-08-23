EFCC Arrests Kwara TV GM, Three Others Over Land Fraud

General Manager of Kwara State Television Authority, Abdulfatai Adebowale, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Adebowale was arrested alongside two staff of the state television authority.

He was arrested for selling 10 plots of land given to the TV station by the state government and converted the proceeds to his personal use.

The dissatisfied staff of the station in their petition to the EFCC said, “Since 2014 to date, the said plots of land were hijacked by Adebowale against the purpose intended by the state government.

“In 2017, the in-house Union of the Corporation Radio, Television, Theatre and Art Workers started agitation for the recovery of the land from him, which led to plethora of correspondences between the union and the Office of the Kwara State Head of Service.

“The union wrote the Kwara State Bureau of Land, requesting for the allocation papers in a quest to recover the said land, converted by Adebowale as his personal property but all to no avail.”

The EFCC said that all the suspects are in detention and would be arraigned in court at the end of investigations.













