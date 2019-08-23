EFCC Arrests Kwara TV GM, Three Others Over Land Fraud

He was arrested for selling 10 plots of land given to the TV station by the state government and converted the proceeds to his personal use.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

General Manager of Kwara State Television Authority, Abdulfatai Adebowale, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Adebowale was arrested alongside two staff of the state television authority.

He was arrested for selling 10 plots of land given to the TV station by the state government and converted the proceeds to his personal use.

The dissatisfied staff of the station in their petition to the EFCC said, “Since 2014 to date, the said plots of land were hijacked by Adebowale against the purpose intended by the state government.

“In 2017, the in-house Union of the Corporation Radio, Television, Theatre and Art Workers started agitation for the recovery of the land from him, which led to plethora of correspondences between the union and the Office of the Kwara State Head of Service.

“The union wrote the Kwara State Bureau of Land, requesting for the allocation papers in a quest to recover the said land, converted by Adebowale as his personal property but all to no avail.”

The EFCC said that all the suspects are in detention and would be arraigned in court at the end of investigations.







 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Inside Details Of How US Government Indicted 77 Nigerians For Money Laundering
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Suspect List: Omokri, Others Condemn #IgboYahooBoys Hashtag On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Oyo-Ita Returns To Work After Buhari Rejects Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fraud: Obinwanne Okeke Appoints Nigerian As Legal Representative
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Robber, Gloria Makanjuola, Jailed In UK
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Jubilate Yet, Melaye Tells Opponents After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME US Arrests Two Nigerians Over Multi-million Dollar Internet Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Surrender
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Anglican Bishop’s Wife
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Inside Details Of How US Government Indicted 77 Nigerians For Money Laundering
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Suspect List: Omokri, Others Condemn #IgboYahooBoys Hashtag On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerians React To Arrest Of Compatriots In $46m Internet Scam By FBI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Attackers Of Ekweremadu In Germany Identified
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad