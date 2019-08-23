FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has said that the agency will fish out some of the 77 Nigerian suspects involved in massive wire fraud schemes in the United States.

The EFCC boss said he suspected that the number of Nigerian fingered in the fraud would be more than 77 going by the joint operation of the EFCC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the past few months.

Magu, who spoke during a visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the EFCC will fully cooperate with the FBI.

In the 145-page indictment released by the US Department of Justice, the defendants are accused of participating in massive online frauds to defraud victims and money laundering.

Magu said there will be no hiding place for anyone no matter how highly placed.

He said, “We’ll cooperate with other stakeholders and other law enforcement agencies in this country and outside the country like the FBI and the NCA and other law enforcement agencies in neighbouring countries to make sure we deal with this issue.”