Nigeria Deports Nigerien Man Who Climbed Plane About To Take Off



An investigation carried out by SaharaReporters has revealed that the

intruder into the restricted area of the Murtala Muhammed

International Airport (MMIA), one Usman Adamu has been deported back

to his country, Niger Republic.



A source close to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja

SaharaReporters that Adamu who on July 19, was spotted on the wing of

an Azman aircraft that was preparing to take off out of Lagos to Port

Harcourt was allegedly found to be mentally imbalanced after some

psychiatric tests were carried out on him.



The source said Adamu was deported Friday last week by road through Lagos.



The immigration source said the service carried out profiling and,

interrogation on the suspect, but was found to be unstable.



The source said: “Immediately he was arrested at the airport, by

security agencies, he was interrogated and asked series of questions,

and later taken to the psychiatric hospital for a test. It was at the

hospital that it was confirmed that he had a mental challenge.



“But despite that, he was still kept in detention for another round of

questioning, which didn’t produce any meaningful result. So, he was

handed over to us and as the law required, we returned him to his

country.”



Series of reactions had trailed his access to the area of the airport,

while the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), had

immediately suspended the security officers on duty at the time, while

also taking responsibility for the breach.



For instance, the industry unions had said they had been vindicated by

the breach.



Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, the General Secretary of the Association of

Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) had told journalists in Lagos

that rather than recruit qualified personnel for the position of

Aviation Security, a department under FAAN, politicians had hijacked

activities in the sector by engaging their cronies into the sensitive

aspect of the industry.



He alleged that the industry had been polarised in the past four

years, insisting that those above 30 years were being recruited to

AVSEC as against the extant rule.



He further purported that the government through the Ministry of

Transport, Aviation Unit, had jettisoned the compulsory background

checks for impending new recruits, warning that the problem may

persist if there was no change in the current system.

