Nigeria Deports Nigerien Man Who Climbed Plane About To Take Off

An investigation carried out by SaharaReporters has revealed that the
intruder into the restricted area of the Murtala Muhammed
International Airport (MMIA), one Usman Adamu has been deported back
to his country, Niger Republic.
A source close to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja
SaharaReporters that Adamu who on July 19, was spotted on the wing of
an Azman aircraft that was preparing to take off out of Lagos to Port
Harcourt was allegedly found to be mentally imbalanced after some
psychiatric tests were carried out on him.
The source said Adamu was deported Friday last week by road through Lagos.
The immigration source said the service carried out profiling and,
interrogation on the suspect, but was found to be unstable.
The source said: “Immediately he was arrested at the airport, by
security agencies, he was interrogated and asked series of questions,
and later taken to the psychiatric hospital for a test. It was at the
hospital that it was confirmed that he had a mental challenge.
“But despite that, he was still kept in detention for another round of
questioning, which didn’t produce any meaningful result. So, he was
handed over to us and as the law required, we returned him to his
country.”
Series of reactions had trailed his access to the area of the airport,
while the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), had
immediately suspended the security officers on duty at the time, while
also taking responsibility for the breach.
For instance, the industry unions had said they had been vindicated by
the breach.
Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, the General Secretary of the Association of
Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) had told journalists in Lagos
that rather than recruit qualified personnel for the position of
Aviation Security, a department under FAAN, politicians had hijacked
activities in the sector by engaging their cronies into the sensitive
aspect of the industry.
He alleged that the industry had been polarised in the past four
years, insisting that those above 30 years were being recruited to
AVSEC as against the extant rule.
He further purported that the government through the Ministry of
Transport, Aviation Unit, had jettisoned the compulsory background
checks for impending new recruits, warning that the problem may
persist if there was no change in the current system.