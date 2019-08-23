Nigerian Government To Censor Online Radio, TV Stations

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the announcement on Friday in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

The Nigerian Government has expressed readiness to control online radio and television stations, adding that the move became necessary to curb fake news.

In a statement by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, Mohammed said, “I just want to use this opportunity to inform you that Mr President has already approved a review of the Broadcast Code that is going to take care of many of the issues you have already raised here.

“In particular, the President has approved that online television stations and radio stations, including foreign broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria, will be licensed because we must bring sanity into this industry.

“Mr President has also approved a wide range of reforms in the industry which, at the appropriate platform, I will let you know.”

