Nigerians React To Arrest Of Compatriots In $46m Internet Scam By FBI

The operation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation is aimed at cracking down on Nigerian romance scam, which has been growing in the past months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

FBI Agents The intercept

 

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the news that United States authorities announced charges against 80 people, most of them Nigerians, in a wide-ranging Internet fraud and money laundering operation of $40m.

Reacting to the news, one Twitter user with the handle @gideonogbonnac, said, “I know that the 80 Nigerians arrested just further soils the image of the average honest Nigerian who wants a better life.

“But I also know 80 Nigerians do not represent the real truth of the Igbo race, neither the truth of all Nigerians. So we'll keep to #ChangeTheNarrative.”

Another user, @omojuwa, said, “What has the Nigerian President said on the FBI issue? What role did Nigerian authorities play in the man-hunt? What does this mean for Nigeria-America relationship?

“How do you ensure other Nigerians aren’t made to pay for the crimes of these few? Where is the leadership?”

Bearing his mind on the situation, @eshobloss said, “We cannot keep acting like we don't know there's something fundamentally wrong with our value system.

“How did we manage to build a society that endorses terrible behaviour? Are you angry about the 80 Nigerians? You fuelled it.”

Another user, @arktraviningo said, “Only 80 Nigerians, this is not up to the tip of the iceberg.

“This syndrome is deep rooted in Nigeria even the politicians are not safe. If we to be sincere and get them all, some government officials will be behind bars too.”

Unhappy at the news, @NnamdiUmunna said, “While we keep going back on the prevalent ethnic group on the 80 Nigerians, have we bothered to look at the fundamental issues that enabled this fraudulent acts. Unemployment.”

SaharaReporters, New York

