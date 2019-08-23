Ogunoye Installed As 33rd Olowo Of Owo

Olowo of Owo, Ajibade Gbadrgesin Ogunoye (man wearing a blue cap).

Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye on Friday became the 33rd Olowo of Owo Kingdom in Ondo State after an elaborate installation rites.

The traditional rites, which was attended by hundreds of residents of the town and well-wishers, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Olanrewaju Famakinwa said that the rites had to be performed according to the customs and culture of the ancient town.

Famakinwa, who is the Ojumu of Owo, said that the new king chose the sword of peace in the course of the rites.

He said, “Oba Ogunoye who is being installed today chose a sword which signifies peace.

“Traditionally, before a king is installed, he will have to choose a sword at Oke Mapo and it is believed that whichever one he chooses will tell how his reign will be.

“Coincidentally, he chose the same sword chosen by his father more than 30 years ago and the sword represents peace.”

Also speaking, Chief Idowu Oludaye, the Agba Omolowo, said it was a new dawn for the ancient town because there was a new king.

Oba Ogunoye was selected as Olowo after garnering 14 votes from the 15 kingmakers on July 12 following the demise of late Oba Victor Olateru- Olagbegi on April 18.