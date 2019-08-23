Vandalism Affecting Telecoms Service –NCC

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

The Nigerian Communications Commission says the spate of vandalism of telecoms infrastructure across the country has resulted in slowing the pace of growth of services.

The Director, Zonal Operations of the commission, Mrs Amina Shehu, raised the concern on Friday at a programme in Nasarawa.

She frowned at the state of vandalism, theft and hostility from some host communities, stressing that telecom facilities should be treated as collectively owned infrastructure.

Shehu, who was represented by Principal Manager, Zonal Operation, Abubakar Usman, said the telecom sector had contributed and recorded not less than 10 per cent growth in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

She said the programme was aimed at enlightening the public and other stakeholders on the need to protect telecom infrastructure within their communities.

She said it would also create awareness about the importance of telecommunication infrastructure and ensure that telecom consumers get satisfaction from the quality of service.

 

