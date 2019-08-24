23 Nigerians To Be Executed In Saudi Arabia Over Drug Trafficking

At least 23 Nigerians are on death roll in Saudi Arabia over drug-related offenses.

This was revealed in a statement released by the Saudi Arabian Government on Saturday.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madinah.

The suspects were said to have concealed the narcotic substance in their rectum, an act the Saudi Government says contravenes its narcotic and psychotropic substances rules.

The offense is punishable by death.

The latest case is coming few weeks after Saudi authorities executed Kudirat Afolabi for drug trafficking and Saheed Sobade, another Nigerian, reportedly nabbed with 1,183 grams of cocaine in Jeddah.