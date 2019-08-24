23 Nigerians To Be Executed In Saudi Arabia Over Drug Trafficking

The suspects were said to have concealed the narcotic substance in their rectum, an act the Saudi Government says contravenes its narcotic and psychotropic substances rules.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

 

At least 23 Nigerians are on death roll in Saudi Arabia over drug-related offenses.

This was revealed in a statement released by the Saudi Arabian Government on Saturday.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madinah.

The suspects were said to have concealed the narcotic substance in their rectum, an act the Saudi Government says contravenes its narcotic and psychotropic substances rules.

The offense is punishable by death.

The latest case is coming few weeks after Saudi authorities executed Kudirat Afolabi for drug trafficking and Saheed Sobade, another Nigerian, reportedly nabbed with 1,183 grams of cocaine in Jeddah.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Wadume: Soldiers Face Dismissal As DHQ Panel Concludes Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: How US Police Arrested Nigerians Indicted In Multiple Frauds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Fleeing Parents Of Girl Tortured To Death In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Wadume: Soldiers Face Dismissal As DHQ Panel Concludes Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari Will Torture Igbo Attackers Of Ekweremadu If Extradited, HURIWA Tells Germany
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: South African Firm Educates Citizens On How To Avoid Nigerian 'Romance Scams'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: How US Police Arrested Nigerians Indicted In Multiple Frauds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Fleeing Parents Of Girl Tortured To Death In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad