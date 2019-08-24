Andy Ruiz Vows To End Anthony Joshua’s Career

Heavyweight boxer, Andy Ruiz, has said that is main goal at the moment is to bring the career of Anthony Joshua to an end by handing him another defeat when the two of them meet for the second time in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

The Mexican pugilist, who defeated Joshua in June to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, expressed his feelings on Instagram on Saturday, insisting that he would emerge victorious from the rematch with the Nigerian-born British boxer.

He said, “I'm excited to announce my rematch with Anthony Joshua. In the first fight, I made history and became the first-ever Mexican/American heavyweight champion of the world. I am grateful to Saudi Arabia for inviting me.

“I took it to AJ in ‘The Big Apple’ and I'm looking forward to ending his career in the desert. Don't miss this fight!”