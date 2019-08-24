Boko Haram Kills 12 In Niger Village Attack

At least 12 persons have lost their lives in a village in Niger State after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the community on Friday.

The attack in the border district of Gueskerou, is the latest to hit the Diffa region near Lake Chad, according to the AFP.

A source in the area said, “Twelve villagers were killed on Friday at around 8:00pm by Boko Haram elements.”

The Gueskerou area has been exposed to years of killings and kidnappings at the hands of Boko Haram.

In March, two attacks in the area left eight civilians and seven policemen dead.