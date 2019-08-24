Disregard Ihedioha’s Petition Against Me, Okorocha Urges IGP

Okorocha said that the Nigerian Police Force, being a reputable organisation, should not allow itself to be distracted by “such deceitful petition”, which lacked merit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

 

Immediate-past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to disregard the petition against him by his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha.

The former governor, who spoke in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, said that Ihedioha petitioned the police just because he addressed his supporters in the state when he travelled to the area.

The statement reads, “Governor Emeka Ihedioha has sent a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to call me to order because I am inciting my supporters to cause trouble.

“He said in the petition that I stole N1trn from the state and that the police should investigate my activities.

“We want to appeal to the IGP to disregard the letter because it is an afterthought that has no traceable fact.”

