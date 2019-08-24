Indian Hemp Cultivated In 11 Plateau LGAs, Says NDLEA

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

NDLEA

 

The Plateau Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said that cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) is currently cultivated in large scale in 11 local government areas of the state.

Principal Staff Officer, Drug Reduction Unit of the agency in the command, Mr Bello Mumuni, disclosed this in Jos, the capital, on Saturday.

Mumuni also said that the rate of production and consumption of hard drugs in the state had been on the increase.

He said that Indian hemp was before now transported from other parts of the country to Plateau but that the banned substance was now being cultivated in large quantity in the state.

He stated, “As a personnel of NDLEA, I can categorically say that the proportion of drug abuse in Plateau is on the increase.

“For instance, initially cannabis sativa was being imported from other parts of the country to Plateau, later they started cultivating it in Shendam Local Government Area but at the moment, the cultivation has spread to 11 local government areas in the state.

“Plateau as at today is cultivating Indian hemp in large quantity and this is why the NDLEA alone cannot end the consumption of hard substances in the state; the role of community and religious leaders and parents is key in this regard.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

