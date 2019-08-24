Retired Policeman Kills Civilian At Imo Festival

Emezim Duru, a retired policeman, has shot a yet-to-be-identified man dead at a festival in Imo State.

The incident, which occurred at Obibi Junction at the Ito Ofe annual festival in Naza, Owerri North Local Government Area, brought the cultural feast to an end, according to a report by PUNCH.

A community source revealed that the festival was put together to confer a chieftaincy title on a United States-based police officer, Meshack Onyeagoro, who is an indigene of the community.

It was gathered that the retired police officer was shooting in jubilation into air when the bullets reportedly hit two guests, resulting in their deaths.

The source said, “A retired police officer killed one person at the ongoing Ito Ofe annual festival in Naza.

"The other person who was hit by the bullet has been rushed to the hospital. The retired police officer was shooting in jubilation.

“The festival was to confer a chieftaincy title on Meshach Onyeagoro, a United States of America-based police officer. He is from our community. He returned from the USA to receive the chieftaincy title."

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, disclosed that the gun had been recovered by the police.

Ikeokwu said that one suspect had been arrested by in connection with the incident.

He said, “Two persons were hit by the bullet.

"One person died on the spot while the other person was been rushed to the hospital.

“It is a tragedy and we have commenced an investigation immediately.”