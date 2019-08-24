Six Mine-resistant Military Vehicles Intercepted At Nigeria/Cameroon Border



No fewer than six mine-resistant military vehicles have been intercepted by a joint security operatives in Konkol, a border community in Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State between Nigeria and Cameroon republic.

It is not clear yet if the vehicles were exiting or coming into the country when they were intercepted.

A source in the Nigeria Customs Service, who spoke with Sahara Reporters said, "We have the six mine-resistant equipment at office in Yola.

"It was a joint operation involving our officers, the Department of State Services, army and others."

Sahara Reporters learnt that the military high command in Abuja had ordered an urgent investigation into the discovery.