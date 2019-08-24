Wadume: Soldiers Face Dismissal As DHQ Panel Concludes Report

Top military sources said the findings was believed to have indicted some army and police personnel as well as a few civilians, noting that the officers and soldiers would likely face court-martial and dismissal, “going by their level of culpability.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

HAMISU BALA WADUME

 

Personnel of the Nigerian Army that took part in the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba State may be dismissed any moment from now following the conclusion of findings by the seven-man Joint Investigative Panel set up by the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, to probe the incident.

According to a report by PUNCH, top military sources said the findings was believed to have indicted some army and police personnel as well as a few civilians, noting that the officers and soldiers would likely face court-martial and dismissal, “going by their level of culpability.”

After sitting for three days, the panel concluded its work at the Defence Intelligence Agency, Abuja, during which it grilled army officers, soldiers, policemen and the suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume.

The panel headed by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, has top officers drawn from the police, army, navy, air force, the Department of State Services and the DIA.

The police had on Monday night rearrested Wadume at a hideout in the Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State following a manhunt for him following his release by the soldiers, who prevented the slain policemen from taking him to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo, Taraba State on August 6.

A military source said, “The panel had been in Abuja for a few days. They sat at the Defence Intelligence Agency.

“The panel had put its report together. They are going to submit by Monday to the Chief of Defence Staff.

“All the officers and soldiers identified have already been grilled. The outcome and culpability of the personnel will determine their court-martial and dismissal.

“But if they are deeply involved, their trial is automatic.”

