Finish Off Boko Haram, Army Commander Charges Soldiers

The army general said that he is counting on troops to take the battle to their enemies in their enclave.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2019


Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, has charged troops combating Boko Haram in the North-East to finish off the insurgents and return to the barracks. 

Adeniyi stated this during a visit to Gubio, a town attacked by the terrorists in Borno State a few days ago. 

The army general said that he is counting on troops to take the battle to their enemies in their enclave. 

He said, "I urge you to make up your mind to end this war. 

"The entire country is behind you to finish off Boko Haram so that you can return to the barracks."

Adeniyi visited three local councils to boost the morale of the soldiers and assure villagers that they are more determined to protect lives. 

SaharaReporters, New York

