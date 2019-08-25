Kidnappers Abducted 7 In Kaduna, Abandoned Car With $10,000, N647,300 -Police

According to the police, about 11 pm on Friday, the head of Malali police division received a distress call that armed men in military uniforms blocked the access road to Babatunde Fashola Housing Estate, Danbushiya Village, on the outskirts of Kaduna and intercepted a Honda Accord Reg. No. LND 753 AL and five other vehicles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2019

 

Suspected kidnappers dressed in military uniforms have kidnapped five people in Kaduna.

This was revealed by Yakubu Sabo, the spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, on Saturday.

The command said the incident happened at Danbushiya Village, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis, on Friday.

They reportedly kidnapped seven persons.

The police added: “However, due to pressurized patrols within the general area, two of the victims were later found released by the hoodlums.

"Upon searching, $10,000 and N647,300 were recovered in one of the vehicles."

He also explained that combined teams of police anti-kidnapping unit and vigilantes were later dispatched to the scene for a search operation.

“The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums,” Sabo added.
 

 
