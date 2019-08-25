Man Rapes Five-year-old Niece In Adamawa To Punish Brother

A man named Mustapha Kabiru has allegedly raped his brother’s five-year-old daughter to teach him a lesson.

The victim, Fatimah Ayuba, was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Center Yola, Adamawa State, for medical attention following profuse bleeding from her vagina as a result of the incident.

According to a family source, who spoke to Sahara Reporters, Kabiru, a mobile phone repairer, have had a long running feud with his brother, Ayuba, currently serving a jail term in Lagos, and therefore decided to molest the little girl to get back at him.

It was also gathered that the family never wanted to seek medical help for the victim for fear of exposing the matter to the public but the girl was eventually taken to the hospital through the help of one Hauwa Garba.

Confirming the incident, Information Officer at FMC Yola, Mohammed Dodo, told Sahara Reporters that the girl was bleeding profusely when she was brought into the hospital.

He said, “Fatimah was referred from Yola Specialist hospital on Saturday due to profuse and uncontrolled bleeding from the vagina.

“Her condition couldn’t be managed at the specialist hospital, that's why she was transferred to the FMC, which has better facilities.”

When contacted on the matter, Public Relations Officer of the police in Adamawa, Suleiman Nguroje, said that they had yet to be briefed of the incident, adding to commence investigation once the case is reported to them.