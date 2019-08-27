$314, 000, N373m Recovered By EFCC, FBI From Internet Scammers

“Over 80 cases are still under investigation from the EFCC-FBI joint operations.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2019

 

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has disclosed that the collaboration between the commission and Federal Bureau of Investigations in the United States, has led to the recovery of $314,000 and about N373m from perpetrators of Internet fraud.

Magu said this On Tuesday through the Zonal Head Of the EFCC in Lagos, Mohammed Rabo.

He said the partnership of both agencies have led to the arrest of over 200 people while 130 had been convicted.

He said, “From 2018 to date, the EFCC had launched a sustained operation on perpetrators of various Internet-related frauds, which resulted in over 200 arrests, 130 convictions and recovery of a large number of exotic cars and properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

“We had independently launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous ‘Yahoo yahoo boys’ culminating in various strategic raids and onslaught on their hideouts.

“Our efforts in this regard have recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, prosecutions and convictions.”

The EFCC boss said while the sum of $314,000 had been recovered, N373m had been traced to various commercial banks by the Lagos Zonal office of the commission.

He added, “Over 80 cases are still under investigation from the EFCC-FBI joint operations.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International UK Hospital Still Chasing Nigerian, Priscilla, Over £500,000 Bill Incurred In 2016
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Presidency Denies Attack On Buhari By IPOB In Japan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Naïve, Willing To Sacrifice His People For Personal Ambition -Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal High Court Judge Declared Missing In Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International UK Hospital Still Chasing Nigerian, Priscilla, Over £500,000 Bill Incurred In 2016
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Dangote Truck Collides With BRT Bus In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Fulani Of Nigeria By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Presidency Denies Attack On Buhari By IPOB In Japan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News Rape: Police Grill COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad