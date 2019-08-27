N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has told the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos that he gave former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, N100m after he was released from prison in 1998 to contest for election.

He also revealed that he gave the Peoples Democratic Party N500m when the party was created.

Kalu, currently representing Abia North Senatorial district at the National Assembly, made the disclosure on Tuesday during his criminal trial before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court.

Led by his counsel, Awa Kalu (SAN), Kalu said there was no money in the bank accounts of Abia State when he assumed office as governor in 1999.

He said he only got the monthly allocation, which was barely enough to pay salaries of government employees.

The EFCC is prosecuting Kalu, his former Commissioner for Finance, Jones Udeogu, and his company, Slok Nigeria Ltd, on an amended 39-count charge of fraud-related offences.

Kalu is the sole witness in his case and he has denied using Slok Nigeria Limited to launder Abia State government funds.

Justice Idris adjourned the case till Wednesday for second defendant to open his defence.