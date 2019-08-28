Boko Haram/ISWAP: Gunmen Kill 11 Construction Workers In Nigeria

Gunmen from an IS-affiliated jihadist group on Tuesday shot dead 11

local construction workers in the North-East, a militia leader and

resident said.



The fighters belonging to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)

opened fire on the workers as they were laying telecom fibre optic

cables in Wajirko village, 150 kilometres (93 miles) outside Borno

state capital Maiduguri, they said.



"The insurgents came in the morning and opened fire on the workers,

killing 11 and injuring many," militia leader Mustapha Karimbe told

Agence France Presse.



He said the victims were locals contracted as casual labourers by a

telecom firm.



"The attackers had warned the labourers to stop working on laying the

cables but they ignored the warning because they needed money to feed

their families," Karimbe said from the town of Biu, 50 km away.



Those injured were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Damboa, he said.



The jihadists "came around" on three separate occasions and warned the

men to stop the work which the group saw as a threat, said resident

Bukar Maduye.



"Our people are starving and the laying of the cables provides some of

us a good source of income which was why we ignored the warning," said

Maduye, who gave the same toll.



ISWAP is known to have a strong presence in Wajirko and neighbouring

areas although it is close to Sambisa forest, the major enclave of

rival Boko Haram jihadists.



The IS-supported jihadists have carried out several attacks targeting

Nigerian troops in the area.



In April, the militants looted and burnt a military base in Wajirko,

after fierce fighting with soldiers who were forced to withdraw.



Since then, troops have abandoned the base and the village was left

without protection save snap military patrols which are prone to

jihadist attacks.



In June, three soldiers were killed in an ISWAP ambush on a military

patrol near the village.



ISWAP split from Boko Haram in 2016 over ideological differences and

the latter's indiscriminate attacks on civilians.



ISWAP focuses its attacks on military targets.



However, the group has in recent months been accused of raiding

villages and looting food supplies.



The killing of the construction workers could be the group's first

such attack on civilians and it was unclear if it was an isolated case

or a shift in tactics.



The decade-long violence which has spilled into neighbouring Niger,

Chad, and Cameroon, has killed 35,000 people and displaced about two

million in Nigeria alone, prompting a regional military coalition to

fight the jihadist groups, reports AFP.