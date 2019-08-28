Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft

Magashi, 74, a close friend of former military dictator, Sani Abacha, served as a military governor of Sokoto State from 1990–1992.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

 

Nigerians have condemned the appointment of Bashir Magashi as Minister of Defence despite his involvement in the stealing of $550, 000 public funds in 2006, according to a report by Premium Times.

Magashi, 74, a close friend of former military dictator, Sani Abacha, served as a military governor of Sokoto State from 1990–1992.

He was also appointed Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna in 1998.

Magashi’s improprieties was exposed in 1999 after then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, hired a Swiss lawyer, Enrico Monfrini, to track and repatriate funds stolen from Nigerian coffers.

Monfrini discovered Magashi had stashed away stolen funds at the Jessey, United Kingdom, branch of Bank PNP Paribus. The account had $550,000 (about N200m at N362 to a dollar).

On October 26, 2006, the National Security Adviser via memo NSA/A/225/I/C, updated Obasanjo on the cases of Magashi and four others.

The account (held for Magashi) has a total deposit of $550,000 and it remained intact until it was frozen in 2001.

The NSA confronted Magashi, who admitted wrongdoing, saying the money was a proceed of illegal crude oil allocation Abacha made to members of the Provisional Ruling Council under his government.

The officer was not a registered oil trader at the time and being a public servant, it was illegal for him to directly engage in private businesses.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, some Nigerians on Twitter condemned the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for selecting Magashi as minister.

According to @Dann_10, “When those in public offices have alleged criminal records or hidden secrets home and abroad, expect the international community to view your country as one being led by unworthy people that can't be trusted.

“The image of the country is dented not only by fraudsters, also by these fellas."

Aminu Bello tweeting @AbBaminu32, said, “I'm beginning to lose confidence in this is govt.

“Why is it that any criminal is giving a portion to continue the deadliest act of looting?

“Eighty per cent of the present cabinet members are thieves. Some are quashed off their trials as they join the party. This is bad!”

@EkpedemeUkpong said, “I never expected anything different from this from a so called corruption fighting government.

“Yet, some people will continue support this government of thieves. We deserve what we got because we have refused to learn from our mistakes.”

Abba Umar Madaki tweeting @Abbamadaki said, “It's not just one man, a handful of them stole from Nigeria and now they are in the corruption fighting cabinet of Buhari.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stands Down Hearing of Sowore's Motion For One Hour
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Naïve, Willing To Sacrifice His People For Personal Ambition -Mailafia
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal Buhari Violates Rule Of Law, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu Justify Violations -Legal Expert, Jiti Ogunye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 23 Nigerians On Saudi Death Row: Buhari Regime Says It's Working To Get 'Just' Solution
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Twitter Users Hail Adesina’s Outing At G7 Summit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stands Down Hearing of Sowore's Motion For One Hour
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME I Was Assaulted By Policemen For Refusing Them Sex –Brutalised FUTA Student
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Naïve, Willing To Sacrifice His People For Personal Ambition -Mailafia
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal Buhari Violates Rule Of Law, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu Justify Violations -Legal Expert, Jiti Ogunye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC: 328 More Detectives To Join Anti-Corruption Agency By Saturday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Insecurity: 3 Arrested Over Attack On Deputy Governor, Killing Of 3 Policemen, 2 Others, Police Say
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Fires Christian Pilgrims Boss, Ujah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad